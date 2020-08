WARP DRIVE ACTIVE!



Pre-download options for #EVEEchoes (Google/Apple App Stores) open August 12 @ 04:00 UTC. The server will open on August 13 @ 08:00 UTC. Players won't be able to log on until our server officially opens (even if they pre-download the game).



Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/UvPjzVgDMK