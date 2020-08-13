Звездопад Персеиды: фото самого яркого метеоритного потока года
Ежегодно в августе жители Земли имеют возможность наблюдать за одним из самых ярких звездопадов – Персеиды. В ночь с 12 на 13 августа состоялся пик звездопада, в это время метеоритный дождь был особенно зрелищным.
Если вы вдруг пропустили это удивительное явление, то 24 канал собрал самые яркие фото и видео звездопада Персеиды, которые публиковали пользователи соцсетей.
Perseids meteor shower composite of several individual meteor shots and 16 Milky Way images stacked in starry landscape stacker. It was great to see anything as there was a significant fog on the drive up. Enjoyed the heavenly show with some photographer friends last night Sony A7iii Sony 16-35mm GM shot at 16mm, iso 6400, 15 sec #perseids #sonya7iii #sonyalpha #perseidsmeteorshower #nightscape #milkyway #milkywayphotography #milkywaychasers #thefullirish_ #raw_ireland #bestirelandpics #ig_ireland_ #wicklowway #meteorshower
I used to make an annual trip with my best friends back home to watch the #perseidsmeteorshower and honestly one of the biggest things that’s bummed me out about Portland is the constant overcast. Nothing makes you feel smaller and more at peace than stargazing late into the night with good company. Mezcal doesn’t hurt.
Arrived in Anza Borrego yesterday in time to scout for locations to shoot the Perseids meteor shower. The moon set at 2:30am and I went back to my second choice of spots which was a 1/4 mile up trail from the parking at Mountain Palm Camp. The Perseids peaks Mon/Tues but the moon will be setting even later. No bright streaking ones but I did see a few as seen here and 10 times more satellites than meteors. I set up a light back left and one right forward. Night and solitude helps me look up at the great universe when sunlight and everyday life keeps me looking forward and down. Helps keep balance in life especially in today's world.
Perseids Meteor Shower over Stonehenge - 11 August 2020⠀ ⠀ While it was supposed to be at its height last night, renowned photographer, Robert Harvey, described the year's most highly anticipated meteor shower as more of a 'drizzle', but the image he's captured here of two meteors streaking through the night above Stonehenge is stunning. The meteors show as green due to their high magnesium content.⠀ Did you manage to catch any? ⠀ Image (C) Robert Harvey, Natural World Photography⠀ ⠀ #stonehenge #justbackfrom #salisbury #wiltshire #visitsalisbury #visitwiltshire #makingmemoriestogether #uk #england #englishheritage #travelphotography #visitengland #worldheritagesite #history #historicplaces #stonecircle #bucketlist #daysoutwithkids #daytrips #goodtogo #astrophotography #nightphotography #perseidsmeteorshower #perseids⠀
Meteorska kiša Perzeida nad antičkim gradom Blaundus u turskom Uşaku Alibey Aydın/Anadolu Agency #perseidsmeteorshower #turkey #Turska #meteorskakisa #perseid #meteorshowers #skyphotography #photo #instagram #anadolijabalkan #agencijaanadolija
Период активности звездопада – примерно с 23 июля до 22 августа. При этом наиболее активен, а следовательно и наиболее зрелищный, метеоритный поток 8 по 14 августа. Пик приходится на ночь с 12 на 13 августа.
Perseid over mountain Visočica. Jupiter and Saturn in the middle, left of the Milky way. Canon 6D + Rokinon 14mm f2.8, 45s, ISO 4000. Processing in Lightroom. #bivakvisocica #visocicamountain #visočica #visocica #nightphotography #nightscapes #night #nightsky #astrophotography #perseids #perseidsmeteorshower #sarajevo #hiking #enjoybosnia #enjoybosniaandherzegovina
Perseids shower from last night. The image is a reimagined frame where a composite of 22 of the best and bright meteors frames placed in their exact location. #Viewpoint #NakedPlanet #milkyway #perseids #perseidsmeteorshower #LandscapeHunter #Sky_Captures #ScenicView #SkyScape #LandscapeShot #Landscape_Specialist #sonyalpha #Splendid_Earth #Outdoors #Earthpix #DiscoverLandscape #AwesomeGlobe #IGRefined #Earthescope #DiscoverWithAlpha
Perseids . . . . . #perseids #perseidsmeteorshower #perseids2020 #perseide #perseide2020 #fallingstars #stars #milkyway #galaxy #startrails #nightsky #nightskyphotography #outdooradventures #funtimes #cheileturzii #turda #cluj #visitcheileturzii #visitcluj #bestofcluj #clujlife #ilovecluj #clujnapoca #clujinsta #clujcity #clujview
We are all just startdust after all. #perseids . . . . This was my first foray into the world of astrophotography Suffice to say, I still have a lot to learn . . #wishuponastar #perseidsmeteorshower #perseids2020 #starphotography #cosmos #stargazing #lookuptothesky #gratefuleyes #wanderlust #californiadreaming #exploresandiego #longexposure_shots #nightphotography
Интересный факт, Персеиды – одно из древнейших зафиксированных космических явлений. Самое первое упоминание о Персеидах датируют 36 годом нашей эры в китайской летописи. Также Персеиды часто упоминали в японских и корейских летописях.
В Европе Персеиды называли "Слезами святого Лаврентия", в честь фестиваля святого Лаврентия, который проходит в Италии 10 августа.
Don’t forget! If the skies can stay clear enough the next few nights... be sure to look toward the late night sky! And if you see some meteors, let us know! #OHwx #PerseidsMeteorShower #Perseids @SpectrumNews1OH https://t.co/jwscggBbi8 pic.twitter.com/zrVKRUgnsk— Eric Elwell (@EricElwell_TV) August 12, 2020
#PerseidsMeteorShower saw lots of meteors in Southern Manitoba....caught one...second may be a flarea little aurora, a lovely moonrise and lots of clouds....all in all a lovely night under the stars pic.twitter.com/y4SFIRKbOX— Deb Maluk (@dmaluk1) August 12, 2020
A few meteors overnight but not quite the show it could have been. Clouds moved in as the peak hours came. But did get this one. #PerseidsMeteorShower #meteor got this shot from Brown Mtn Overlook pic.twitter.com/BPVodaHPOd— Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) August 12, 2020
Share with us your best Perseid meteor shower pictures:#PerseidsMeteorShower #Meteor https://t.co/Qr8bVjLDz4 pic.twitter.com/CcmsugTITD— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 12, 2020
A man is sitting under the Perseid meteor shower and Milky Way Galaxy landscape in Ankara, Turkey. August 13, 2020.#PerseidsMeteorShower #PerseidMeteorShower #Perseid #Perseids2020 #Ankara #Turkey pic.twitter.com/hCmyADRtqw— Alp Eren Kaya (@AEKjpeg) August 13, 2020
Managed to catch a couple of the brighter #Perseids this morning at 03:09AM EDT & 03:34AM EDT. Also exposed a #firstlight image of the #AndromedaGalaxy (#M31) as well as its companion galaxy using my TOA-130 reducer with my #Canon #EOSRa. #PerseidsMeteorShower pic.twitter.com/IAYrZEnvON— David Weaver (@emspectrum) August 13, 2020
Last night I managed to watch and catch a meteor with my iPhone camera including the wonderful stars! just before the clouds starting covering the area! #space is such a fastenating thing! #Meteorshower #andromeda #galaxy #meteor #PerseidsMeteorShower #Perseids #NASA pic.twitter.com/x8wS0RW2Zn— Ben Canham (@wweisawesome123) August 13, 2020