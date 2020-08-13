Perseids meteor shower composite of several individual meteor shots and 16 Milky Way images stacked in starry landscape stacker. It was great to see anything as there was a significant fog on the drive up. Enjoyed the heavenly show with some photographer friends last night Sony A7iii Sony 16-35mm GM shot at 16mm, iso 6400, 15 sec #perseids #sonya7iii #sonyalpha #perseidsmeteorshower #nightscape #milkyway #milkywayphotography #milkywaychasers #thefullirish_ #raw_ireland #bestirelandpics #ig_ireland_ #wicklowway #meteorshower

