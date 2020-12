#Redmi9Power off to a rocking start.



Today's 1st sale: entire stock was sold out in less than 30 secs.



Did not manage to buy this #PowerPacked #6000mAh phone? Next sale on 29th December.



Our India factories are working hard to produce more. #MadeInIndia



I ️ #Redmi https://t.co/ubcfEjoMyv pic.twitter.com/1hBocuqrKq